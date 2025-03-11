Telangana Public Service Commission Announces Group-II Examination Results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, announced the results of the Group-II examinations, conducted in December 2024 to fill 783 vacancies across 18 departments.

Out of 5,51,855 registered candidates, 2,57,981 appeared for the examination, which comprised four papers: General Studies and General Ability; History, Polity and Society; Economy and Development; and Telangana Movement and State Formation.

Results Published Online

The TGPSC has made the General Ranking List of 2,36,649 candidates available on its official website, www.tspsc.gov.in. Additionally, candidates can access their OMR sheets by entering their credentials, along with the master question papers and the final key.

The announcement marks a crucial step in the selection process for Group-II posts, with further procedures expected to follow based on the published rankings.