Telangana reaches 5 cr vaccination Covid vaccination milestone

Telangana on Thursday reached five crore vaccination Covid vaccination milestone to eligible beneficiaries.

Until Thursday, a total of 2.93 crore people received first dose of Covid vaccine, 2.06 crore received second dose, 1.13 lakh vaccine doses for senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers, as part of booster or precautionary dose initiative and 8.67 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to youngsters aged between 15 years and 18 years, have been given.

In total, 5,09,99,749 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the State. Among eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 years, the health department has administered first dose to 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries and second dose to 74 per cent of the beneficiaries.

On the achievement, Health minister Harish Rao congratulated the field level workers. "The credit should go to all the field workers of all government departments including health, municipal administration, Panchayat Raj, police and others," the minister said, adding that Telangana is the first state in the country to have given 100 per cent of first dose to the beneficiaries.