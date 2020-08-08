Telangana ready to implement National Education Policy 2020

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has decided to implement the newly announced National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in the State. According to the Telangana State Higher Education Department (SHED) sources, the issue of NEP had come up during the recently held State cabinet meeting during which Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given his nod for the policy implementation.



Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official said, "there are several more steps that the NEP has to go through, including the parliamentary approval. So, it is not possible to implement the NEP from the current academic year, which is expected to start in September."

However, following a go-ahead from the Chief Minister, now the Higher Education Department and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) are mulling to come up with action plans to convene a series of meetings on the NEP.

"There are several components in the NEP 2020, which provides freedom to the State governments to come up with plans taking into consideration the contexts and interests of the States," he said.

Against this backdrop, the meetings will be convened with intellectuals, academicians and prominent people from different fields like industry, civil society, NGOs, teachers and officials.

The main focus of the meetings will be how to make the NEP 2020 beneficial and what changes need to be incorporated while implementing it in the State. TSCHE sources said the NEP proposes a slew of measures for greater flexibility which are beneficial for the students. At the same time, it also proposes a lot of changes in the administration of the school, intermediate, degree and university administration. Besides, funding and regulatory patterns.

A comprehensive report will be prepared based on the deliberations and opinions expressed during the meetings by different stakeholders.

The report will be sent to KCR, as it will help in firming up the State government's views on each of the components of the NEP and to present the same before the Centre.