Telangana Releases Admission Schedule for PGECET and LAWCET 2025

The admission schedule for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) and the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) for 2025 has been officially announced in Telangana. Notifications for both admissions will be issued on the 26th of this month.

For PGECET, online registration will be open from 1st to 9th August. The first phase of web options is scheduled for 11th and 12th August, with seat allotment set to occur on 16th August. Students will need to report to their respective colleges from 18th to 21st August.

In parallel, online registrations for LAWCET admissions will be available from 4th to 14th August. The web options for this entrance test will take place on 16th and 17th August, followed by seat allotment on 22nd August. Self-reporting for LAWCET candidates is permitted from 22nd to 25th August.