Telangana: Resolve MRO/VROs' issues: Kishan Reddy to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take steps to resolve the problems faced by the Mandal Revenue Officials (MROs) and Village Revenue Officials (VROs).



Releasing the State MROs Association annual diary and calendar, along with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC N Ramachander Rao and former MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy here on Sunday, he said the State government has created new districts and mandals. But, lack of required staff is creating problems in the functioning of the revenue department which directly deals with the farmers, students and others in villages on a day-to-day basis.

He said that the State government claims to have brought reforms in the revenue sector. But, it did not care to bother about the problems faced by the MROs and VROs. Particularly, the fate of VROs is hanging in the balance, as to whether they would be allocated to the revenue department or the others. The State government has adjusted the existing staff after creating new districts and mandals. But, no appointments have been made to meet the staff requirements of the new districts and mandals.

Lack of promotions from MRO to Deputy Collector is another issue of concern to the revenue staff.

Kishan Reddy said that Chief Secretary had announced an exercise of collecting data of employees to finalise promotions. The State government should also complete the process of promotions of the Deputy MROs and MROs in a time-bound manner.

Similarly, the State government should also complete the recruitment of additional staff required at the newly created mandals and districts. Further, the State government has put an additional burden of registration on the MROs. This is affecting discharge of regular duties by them. Students, farmers, and general public are not able to get community, income, residence and other certificates in time. The government should decentralise the workload by recruiting additional staff, he demanded.

That apart, the Union MoS said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the people to approach the District Collector for every small issue related to the land records. Hence, there is a need to entrust the responsibility of resolving land-related issues to Revenue Divisional Officers and Mandal Revenue Officers.

IGNORING THE ISSUES

• State government claims revenue reforms, but it did not care to bother about problems faced by MROs and VROs

• The fate of VROs is hanging in balance. It is not known yet whether they would be allocated to the revenue department or the others

• Govt adjusted existing staff after creating new districts and mandals. But, no appointments made to tide over staff crunch in districts and mandals

• Lack of promotions from MRO to Deputy Collector is another issue of concern to the revenue staff

• Issue of various certificates of public facing inordinate delay as MROs burdened with land registrations