Telangana: Revanth Reddy criticises TRS govt. says it should be decimated to liberate the state

TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that to liberate Telangana there is a need to get rid of the TRS government in the state. Revanth Reddy participated in the Maha dharna held under the auspices of the All India Congress at Indira Park. Speaking on the occasion, he warned that KCR tactics will not be tolerated anymore in Telangana. He clarified that Telangana, which was achieved by fighting, was captured by four people and this struggle was for liberation from them.



Revanth was outraged that the Podu lands were being encroached upon the guise of Harithaharam. He criticized the central and state governments for looting the people in the form of taxes and said that the public assets, public transport companies were being sold. Revanth further said that it is not a big deal to defeat KCR.

The Malkangiri MP flayed Prime Minister Modi alleging of distributing public wealth to industrialists. He called for the success of the Bharat Bandh on the 27th of this month and to observe the bandh in Telangana.