Telangana: Revanth Reddy writes to CM KCR, urges to set up purchasing centres and MSP

TPCC working president, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy has asked the state government to set up purchasing centres, including providing support price for peas grown by farmers. It is alleged that peanut farmers in the state are suffering severely due to government indifference. Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to the CM KCR to this effect. He expressed concern that the situation was due to the lack of government control over traders and brokers. Markets have gone completely into the hands of middlemen as the government has not set up buying centers.

He said the current support price of Rs 5,100 was not affordable for farmers. Due to lack of government intervention, the support price did not reach farmers. According to Revanth, there are situations where you have to sell at a discount of Rs 700 to Rs 1,000.

Revanth explained that 3.43 lakh acres of groundnut crop has been planted in the state. He criticized the government for not taking a decision to set up purchasing centers and the farmers were forced to sell their produce at a lower price. Peanut farmers are becoming more concerned with the government's announcements and actions that the rice crop is coming in another 20 days.

He appealed to the government to issue directives to Markfed immediately for the purchase of peanuts. Asked to take steps to increase the minimum support price. They demanded immediate declaration of activity as the paddy crop planted on nearly 60 lakh acres is coming up in another 20 days.