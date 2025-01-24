Telangana Rising: CM’s Davos trip ends on triumphant note

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, concluded its highly successful Davos trip on Thursday with a total investment of Rs 1,78,950 crore.

The biggest individual investments breakup broadly includes – Amazon (AWS) – Rs 60,000 crore, Sun Petrochemicals – Rs 45,500 crore, Tillman Global Holdings – Rs 15,000 crore, Megha Engineering – Rs 15,000 crore, among others.

Software majors took major decisions on job creation prospects, including HCL (5,000 jobs), Infosys (17,000), Wipro (5,000), making a huge chunk of new high-end jobs in the city of Hyderabad.

Data centres were a major focus area which yielded very rich dividends for Telangana, with Amazon, Tillman, CtrlS and Sify making announcements for new facilities and expansions.

Solar cells, rocket manufacturing, aircraft interiors design and UAV manufacturing were major cutting-edge area successes and forays. Defence investment by Jindal was another big success at the meet.

Another major feature of the trip was to get big investments in private industrial parks – with Ramky Group making positive decisions to invest in integrated industrial parks, dry port and townships, and another investment from MTS Group.

Interestingly, the state also scored huge pioneering steps in agriculture facing industry, including getting Unilever to give a go ahead for two manufacturing units, and several others. Green energy and pump storage are sectors with clear scope for rapid growth ahead for the state. A big success of the visit was the CM’s efforts to pitch the salient features of his vision of Telangana Rising 2050 to global investors, entrepreneurs, thinkers and policy makers, which found resounding endorsement and acceptance.

“Building on core strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana in software and pharma, Telangana will now look to grow in a very big way in data centres, green energy, food processing, electric vehicles, semiconductors, among others. The world, post Covid and its deep consequences on supply chains, urgently needs a supplementing alternative to China (China Plus One), a position Telangana would aggressively and proactively like to take,” CM Revanth Reddy explained at several fora in WEF, Davos.

“The vision of making Telangana a $1 trillion SGDP economy would involve aggressive clustering – core urban area inside ORR for services, zone between ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road as semi-urban zone for manufacturing, and outside the RRR as rural area for agri and food processing,” said the Chief Minister.

Speaking at three illustrious events on Urban Mobility, Regenerative and Circular Spaces, and Nation Strategies, Revanth Reddy said his key projects were about infrastructure, mobility, opportunities, and sustainability – Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Railway, Radial Roads, new airports, Musi river rejuvenation, Electric Vehicle promotions, Skills University, among others. “For the global and investor fora, the message is simple – Telangana means business. But at a deeper level, we are growing economy for our people – to create jobs, increase income and business opportunities, and provide more and better welfare,” he added.