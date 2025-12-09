  1. Home
News

Telangana Rising Global Summit: CM Revanth Reddy holds meetings with delegates for investment

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 1:59 PM IST
Telangana Rising Global Summit: CM Revanth Reddy holds meetings with delegates for investment
The second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Future City has generated significant interest from various companies, both domestic and international, looking to invest in the state. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is engaged in a series of meetings with representatives from these firms, resulting in numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed in his presence.

Among the companies that have formalised agreements with the government are the Sumadhura Group and TCCI Taiwan Group. Notable attendees include Shalini Bhupal, Managing Director of Taj GVK, who, alongside representatives from Sumadhura Group, signed an MoU with the Chief Minister.

Other significant interactions included meetings with Prestige Group CEO Swaroop Anivesh, as well as representatives from Analog AI Autodloz, Dream Valley Golf and Resorts, Semb Corp from Singapore, and Talwan Group. This day's events signal a strong commitment to fostering investment in Telangana.

Telangana Rising SummitInvestment MoUsRevanth ReddyGlobal Investors in TelanganaFuture City Development
