Telangana role model in online auditing

Warangal: Telangana has stood like a role model in conducting online audits of local bodies, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar's appreciation.

Tomar, who conducted a video conference with officials of the Finance and Audit divisions of the Panchayat Raj department on Tuesday, heaped praise on Telangana Government which conducted online auditing to prevent misuse of funds. The Union Minister said that online auditing facilitates curbing misuse of funds, besides ensuring transparency and accountability. Union Panchayat Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar also advised all the States to take a cue from Telangana.

All the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been working hard for the development of the State, Errabelli said.

"KCR Government was implementing several welfare and development programmes such as like Palle Pragathi, Haritha Haram, Rythu Bandhu and paddy procurement. Telangana also emerged as the top performer in implementing the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS)," Errabelli said. He recalled that the State has achieved several awards and accolades for the performance of the Panchayat Raj Department.

Not just awards and accolades we need more funds for development of villages, Errabelli appealed to the Centre. He lauded the efforts of the departmental staff including Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, online auditing staff, sarpanches and other officials.