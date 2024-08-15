Live
Just In
Telangana Rolls Out Third Instalment of Farmer Loan Waiver
Telangana has announced the third instalment of its farmer loan waiver program, targeting those with loans between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 2 lakh. This latest phase will provide loan waivers to around 14.45 lakh farmers.
Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that this instalment is a major achievement, emphasising that the Rs. 2 lakh waiver per farmer is unprecedented in India’s history. He also pointed out that the current government’s efforts stand in contrast to those of the previous administration, which, he claims, did not fully honour its loan waiver promises.
The rollout of this third instalment is expected to provide substantial financial relief to farmers, with the state’s ongoing dedication to supporting its agricultural community. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the economic stability of farmers and reinforce the sector’s growth in Telangana.