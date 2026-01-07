Polluted drinking water supplied in Indore’s Madina Nagar: MP LoP Umang Singhar

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Wednesday alleged that contaminated drinking water is being supplied in Madina Nagar, a Muslim-majority residential colony in the Khajrana area of Indore.

Singhar, accompanied by local Congress workers, visited several residential colonies adjoining the Bhagirathpura area, where the supply of contaminated water triggered a diarrhoea outbreak and reportedly led to multiple deaths.

During the visit, he conducted an on-ground inspection of the Narmada water supply and interacted with local residents.

The Congress leader shared videos of the inspection, during which residents complained that the water supplied in the morning hours was foul-smelling and visibly polluted.

In the videos, locals can be heard alleging that the so-called Narmada water is unfit for consumption.

“Today, when I visited Madina Nagar and spoke to residents, the reality was shocking. Dirty and contaminated water is being supplied by the Indore Municipal Corporation,” Singhar told media persons.

He further alleged that the municipal corporation is forcing residents of Madina Nagar to take tap water connections, charging around Rs 8,000 per household. In one case, he claimed, a resident was charged Rs 22,000 and threatened with disconnection of the water supply.

“Residents said they made several complaints, but no civic official or municipal representative visited the area to resolve the issue. This is the reality of the BJP-ruled Indore Municipal Corporation,” Singhar alleged.

Later, speaking to IANS, Singhar said, “The way things are unfolding, it appears the government is trying to suppress the Bhagirathpura issue. Contaminated water is reaching homes across Indore, which is clearly visible. We have begun an audit by visiting different localities and checking the water supply. Residents report that their children are falling ill, and this can be seen firsthand. Is the BJP government trying to turn Bhagirathpura -- and Indore as a whole -- into a graveyard?”

The allegations from Madina Nagar come amid a serious health crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where contaminated drinking water has reportedly claimed several lives over the past few weeks. Around 500 people affected by diarrhoea have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, while 99 patients remain hospitalised at present.