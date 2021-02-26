Telangana: Rooster accidentally kills owner, to be produced in court

Jagtial: In a bizarre incident, Jagtial police will produce a rooster in court, which accidentally killed its owner.



According to information, Thanugulla Satish (45), of Lothunur village, brought a rooster for cockfight on February 22. But it tried to escape from his clutches and the 'kodi kathi', the knife tied to its leg for cockfight, accidentally cut into the groin of Satish. The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

As cockfight is banned in the State, a group of people had secretly organised cockfight near Yellamma temple in the village. After the inquest, the police brought the rooster to Gollapalli police station, where it was kept and looked after by them. They also arranged food for it.

Some news channels on Friday reported that the police have 'arrested' the rooster, showing visuals of the bird tied at the police station. The police, however, denied that the rooster was arrested or under police custody.

Gollapalli Station House Officer B Jeevan clarified that the bird was neither arrested nor detained.

He said the police took the responsibility of protecting the rooster and shifted it to a farmhouse and it will be produced in court and follow the direction of the judge as to what to do next.