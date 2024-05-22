Telangana RTC Renamed as TGSRTC

Telangana RTC MD Sajjanar officially declared that the name of TSRTC has been changed to TGSRTC. The decision to rename the state transport company comes as part of a series of administrative changes initiated by CM Revanth, who has been actively bringing about reforms since coming to power.

Under this new decision, the letters TG will now be used in the registration of scooters, cars, and other vehicles instead of TS. This has sparked a discussion among the public, with many people noticing the change on their vehicle number plates.

According to the orders of the state government, all official accounts related to Telangana RTC have also been updated to reflect the new name. The organization can now be reached at @tgsrtcmdoffice and @tgsrtchq for any suggestions, complaints, or feedback from passengers and the public.

Passengers are encouraged to follow these accounts to stay updated on the services provided by TGSRTC. This renaming is seen as a significant step towards modernizing and rebranding the state transport company in Telangana.