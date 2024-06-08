Live
Just In
Telangana RTC To Run Special Buses for Group-1 Prelims Exam Candidates
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that special measures are being taken to ensure the convenience of candidates appearing for the Group-1 Preliminary Exam. With 897 exam centers set up for the exam scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024, TGSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar shared the news on social media.
In his tweet, Sajjanar revealed that special buses will be operated on Sundays specifically for candidates writing the Group-1 Prelims exam. This initiative aims to provide easy and hassle-free transportation for all candidates across the state. The management of TGSRTC has instructed field level officials to arrange for buses to transport candidates to their respective exam centers.
This move by TGSRTC is expected to benefit a large number of candidates who will be appearing for the prestigious Group-1 Preliminary exam in Telangana. The announcement has been welcomed by many as it will help ensure that candidates can focus on their exams without having to worry about transportation issues.