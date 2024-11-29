Telangana School Holiday: SFI Announces Bandh on November 30 Over Food Poisoning Cases

To protest the recent food poisoning incidents in government schools, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has called for a state-wide bandh in all schools across Telangana on November 30, 2024. The bandh comes as a response to the growing concern over the safety of food served to students at government schools, which has led to multiple cases of food poisoning in recent months.

The SFI has demanded immediate action from the Telangana government, including the installation of a new Education Minister, and the implementation of stricter food safety measures at all government schools, hostels, and gurukuls. The organization has expressed its concern that the lack of proper food safety protocols is putting the health and safety of students at risk.

In response to these incidents, the Telangana government has already taken several steps to address the issue. A Food Safety Committee has been formed to inspect all food items served at government schools, gurukuls, and Anganwadis across the state. The government has also set up a special committee to ensure food safety in welfare hotels, which will be headed by the Food Safety Commissioner, Additional Directors, and District Collectors.

Additionally, schools will now have their own Food Safety Committees, responsible for inspecting food storage areas and kitchens before any food is prepared or served to students. These measures are aimed at preventing further incidents and ensuring that students receive safe, nutritious meals.

Despite the government's efforts, the SFI has made it clear that they will continue their protests until concrete actions are taken to guarantee the safety of food in all government-run educational institutions. As a result, schools in Telangana will remain closed tomorrow as part of the bandh called by the student organization.

The SFI’s call for a bandh has stirred debate, with many students and parents expressing their support for the demand for better food safety, while others are concerned about the disruption to their education. The situation remains tense as the government and student bodies continue to push for solutions to the ongoing issue.