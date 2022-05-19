Telangana: Scrap gowdown wall collapsed in Bhoiguda of secundrabad, no casualties

In a shocking incident, a scrap gowdown wall in Bhoiguda of Secunderabad was collapsed on Thursday. However, a big accident was averted as no one was there at the time. It is known that fire accident occurred at the scrap godown has killed at least 11 people on March 23 this year at the Bhoiguda Scrap Godown.



The scrap godown was severely damaged due to the fire and walls were completely demolished. As the walls were left without leveling the ground, the walls of the scrap godown collapsed on Thursday.

The fire broke out on March 23 at around 3 am with a short circuit leaving 11 people in the godown dead. The fire started quickly due to the presence of cables and papers in the godown.