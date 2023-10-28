Telangana: Second phase of Congress bus yatra to begin today

The Congress party has announced the schedule for the second phase of their bus yatra as part of the assembly election campaign. The yatra will continue for six days starting today until November 2nd. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will participate in the yatra on the first day and attend the Tandoor Corner meeting in the afternoon. He will also be part of the campaigns in Parigi and Chevella constituencies.

On the second day, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge will attend corner meetings in Sangareddy and Narsapur. It has been reported that AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit on the 30th and 31st of this month, with the 31st being the confirmed date so far. Priyanka will participate in Nagarjunasagar and Kolhapur meetings. AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to participate on the 1st and 2nd of the next month, although his visit is yet to be finalized.



If Rahul's visit is confirmed, he may join the bus yatra in the Mahbubnagar and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituencies.