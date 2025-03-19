Live
- Centre’s outlay for rural jobs scheme jumps over 3-fold to Rs 7.81 lakh crore in last 10 years
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
Telangana Secures Landmark McDonald's Investment, Hyderabad to Host Global Office
Telangana’s global investment appeal, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has finalised a major collaboration with McDonald’s, ensuring the multinational giant’s expanded presence in the state.
Telangana’s global investment appeal, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has finalised a major collaboration with McDonald’s, ensuring the multinational giant’s expanded presence in the state. This partnership, one of the largest in recent times, will see Hyderabad hosting McDonald’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) for India, creating thousands of jobs and strengthening the state’s role as a hub for talent development and industry growth.
During discussions with McDonald’s Chairman & CEO Chris Kempczinski, along with key company executives including Skye Anderson, President of Global Business Services, Jon Banner, Chief Global Impact Officer, and Deshant Kaila, Head of GBS India, an agreement was reached to establish Hyderabad as a crucial operational and training centre for the brand’s India operations.
Hyderabad Chosen Over Other Indian Cities
McDonald’s leadership cited Hyderabad’s skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and superior quality of life as key reasons for selecting the city over other contenders like Bengaluru. The upcoming Global Office will begin operations with an estimated 2,000 employees, positioning Telangana as a strategic player in McDonald’s long-term expansion plans.
State’s Skilling Programmes to Support Growth
Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s robust skilling initiatives, particularly the Young India Skills University, which will provide trained professionals for both McDonald’s corporate operations and its restaurant network across India. This aligns with the state’s broader efforts to enhance employment opportunities for young professionals.
Boost for Agriculture and Local Sourcing
A major aspect of the agreement includes McDonald’s commitment to sourcing agricultural produce from Telangana’s farmers, giving a significant push to the state’s agrarian economy. This move is expected to benefit both local farmers and McDonald’s supply chain, reinforcing Telangana’s role in the national and global food market.
Expansion of McDonald’s Outlets in Telangana
Currently operating 38 outlets in the state, McDonald’s plans to expand further by opening three to four new restaurants annually, including in smaller towns, widening employment and business prospects in the region.
Chris Kempczinski also assured the Telangana government of McDonald’s dedication to community development initiatives, aiming to enhance corporate social responsibility efforts in collaboration with local authorities.
The high-profile meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and CM’s Secretary Ajith Reddy, underscoring the state government’s proactive approach in attracting multinational investment.