Telangana Secures Landmark McDonald's Investment, Hyderabad to Host Global Office

During discussions with McDonald’s Chairman & CEO Chris Kempczinski, along with key company executives including Skye Anderson, President of Global Business Services, Jon Banner, Chief Global Impact Officer, and Deshant Kaila, Head of GBS India, an agreement was reached to establish Hyderabad as a crucial operational and training centre for the brand’s India operations.

Hyderabad Chosen Over Other Indian Cities

McDonald’s leadership cited Hyderabad’s skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and superior quality of life as key reasons for selecting the city over other contenders like Bengaluru. The upcoming Global Office will begin operations with an estimated 2,000 employees, positioning Telangana as a strategic player in McDonald’s long-term expansion plans.

State’s Skilling Programmes to Support Growth

Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s robust skilling initiatives, particularly the Young India Skills University, which will provide trained professionals for both McDonald’s corporate operations and its restaurant network across India. This aligns with the state’s broader efforts to enhance employment opportunities for young professionals.

Boost for Agriculture and Local Sourcing

A major aspect of the agreement includes McDonald’s commitment to sourcing agricultural produce from Telangana’s farmers, giving a significant push to the state’s agrarian economy. This move is expected to benefit both local farmers and McDonald’s supply chain, reinforcing Telangana’s role in the national and global food market.

Expansion of McDonald’s Outlets in Telangana

Currently operating 38 outlets in the state, McDonald’s plans to expand further by opening three to four new restaurants annually, including in smaller towns, widening employment and business prospects in the region.

Chris Kempczinski also assured the Telangana government of McDonald’s dedication to community development initiatives, aiming to enhance corporate social responsibility efforts in collaboration with local authorities.

The high-profile meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and CM’s Secretary Ajith Reddy, underscoring the state government’s proactive approach in attracting multinational investment.