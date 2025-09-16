Telangana Seeks Urea Supply to Assist Farmers

Telangana’s Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has made a formal request to Union Minister Anupriya Patel for the provision of 200,000 tonnes of urea to the state for the upcoming Kharif season. The minister addressed the media following discussions with Union ministers, highlighting the pressing challenges faced by farmers due to their heavy reliance on imported fertilisers.

During the meeting, Rao emphasised the need for legislative changes, specifically suggesting an update to the Seed Act established in 1968. He urged that a new law be enacted in the next session of Parliament to better support farmers.

He also pointed out that Telangana is implementing innovative farmers’ welfare schemes that are not found in other states across the country. Additionally, the minister called for an increase in import duties to encourage the cultivation of oil palm in India.



