Telangana sees 569 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Tuesday witnessed 569 new COVID-19 positive cases with zero deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 7,84,631 and the fatality count remained at 4,107. Meanwhile, around 2,098 people recovered from the virus pushing the recovery count to 7,72,145. The total number of cases under treatment or isolation is 8,379.

Of the total positive recorded across the state today, 133 cases were registered from the areas under GHMC. Other districts which reported cases include 15 from Adilabad, 13 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 18 from Jagtial, 4 from Jangaon, 2 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, one from Jogulamba Gadwal, 18 from Karimnagar, 25 from Khammam, 2 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 9 from Mahabubnagar, 11 from Mahabubabad, 13 from Mancherial, 5 from Medak, 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 6 from Mulugu, 4 from Nagarkurnool, 33 from Nalgonda, 2 from Narayanpet, 9 from Nirmal, 18 from Nizamabad, 15 from Peddapalli, 9 from Rajanna Sircilla, 49 from Rangareddy, 20 from Sangareddy, 17 from Siddipet, 18 from Suryapet, 7 from Vikarabad, 8 from Wanaparthy, 5 from Warangal Rural, 19 from Hanamkonda and 15 from Yadadri Bhongir.

In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted 51,518 tests of which, the results of 569 samples came positive and the reports of 1,433 are awaited.