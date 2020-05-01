Telangana sees sudden jump in Covid cases

Hyderabad: While the government was at ease as the corona cases were on decline for few days, the State all of sudden registered 22 new cases along with three deaths on Thursday.

The total count of Covid-19 cases thus rose to 1038 while deaths toll stood at 28. Also, 33 patients were discharged.

In view of sudden jump of cases, CM K Chandrashekar Rao directed Health Minister Eatala Rajender to hold a meeting with CS Somesh Kumar and other senior officials to take stock of the fresh development.

Two persons from Pahadi Shareef and Jalpally working in Malakpet Gunj tested positive and from them three other shop owners and their family members were found to be infected with the deadly virus.

In wake of the fresh development, Malakpet Gunj and Pahadi Shareef were declared as containment zones. Of the dead, two were males (aged 76 and 48 years) while a 44-year old woman was also in the list. On the list of discharged patients, a 50-year old doctor was also there.

Meanwhile, 11 pregnant women from Ambedkarnagar in Secunderabad were told to be stay in home quarantine after it was found that 102 ambulance driver, in which they visited Koti Maternity Hospital few days ago, tested positive for the virus.