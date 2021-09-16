Telangana sees uptick in crime rate

Hyderabad: The crime rate in Telangana has registered an overall increase of over 12 per cent in 2020, as compared to 2019.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) the State registered 147,504 cases, while 131,254 were registered in 2019.

This includes 135,885 crimes in 2020, against 118,338 in 2019 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12,916 11,619 under the State and local laws in 2019 and 2020 respectively. On an average, 393 cases have been registered per one lakh population in the State.

Telangana reported over two murders per lakh population and 302 deaths in 244 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 7,564 'deaths by negligence' in 6,615 cases at a rate of 17.6 deaths per lakh population.

1,365 killed in hit & run cases

Overall, 7,226 people lost their lives in 'deaths due to negligence' relating to road accidents, which is 16.8 deaths per lakh population. In hit-and-run cases, 1,365 people lost their lives. The death rate has been 3.5 deaths per lakh population.

175 dowry deaths

Telangana has also recorded 16 deaths due to 'medical negligence' and five 'deaths due to negligence of civic bodies'. A total of 317 deaths were reported due to other forms of negligence and 175 women died due to dowry harassment, and 701 people, which mostly comprised women, died by various forms of torture and harassment.