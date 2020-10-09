Telangana SFI demands reconduct of NEET

Hyderabad: Telangana State SFI has demanded the government to reconduct the NEET 2020.

SFI state presidnet R L Murthy, and secretary T Nagaraju on Thursday said that students appeared for the NEET-2020 are worried. This was following the alleged discrepancies in the conduct of the test has come to the fore.

The duo said that students have raised concerns about the severe mismatches in their answer sheets. As they found out discrepancies after National Testing Agency (NTA) published the OMR answer sheets online on October 5.

Some students found their OMR sheets altered and exchanged with some other candidates. Also, shockingly their signature on the OMR sheets was forged.

A classic case of mismanagement of conducting the tests has come out following a student from Gujarat found her 91 answers being manipulated. She had to spend Rs 91,000 to challenge it with NTA.

Also, an invigilator allegedly asked a student to not fill their OMR sheets and instead write the answers in another paper fearing COVID. Murthy said that earlier there were allegations about the involvement of agents posing as NTA officials, asking sums of money from students to manipulate their OMR sheets.

Several students have received telephone calls in their registered mobile numbers with NTA for fudging the NEET marks. This indicates the grave nature of student data breach from NTA.

The SFI demanded that intervention of the Centre to declare new dates for the conduct a re-examination of NEET-2020. Also, give another opportunity to the students who missed the examination after testing positive for Covd-19.