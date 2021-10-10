Telangana: Six dead as a wall collapsed in Jogulamba Gadwal district

A tragic incident has been taken place in Jogulamba Gadwal district where six labourers were killed on the spot in a wall collapse incident due to heavy rains in Kothapalli village in Aija mandal on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, two others were survived with injuries. The dead included four children and a couple. There were a total of seven people in the hut at the time of the accident.



Going into details, Harijan Mosha of the village is survived by his wife Shantamma, sons Chinna, Ramu, Charan, Teja, and a daughter Sneha. As every day the whole family slept in the hut at night and due to heavy rains the walls of the house have become wet and suddenly collapsed leaving four children, including a husband and wife, were killed. However, daughter Sneha was rushed to Kurnool Hospital with serious injuries. The whole village was plunged into tragedy with this incident.



A similar incident took place in Hyderabad where Asian Shiva Ganga Theater was completely submerged due to heavy rains on Thursday night. The compound wall of the theatre collapsed leaving fifty bikes in the parking lot crushed.



It is already raining heavily in Telangana. Rainfall is due to the periodic effect of the surface formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal. In addition, surface periodicity formed in the northern Andaman region on Saturday. Today it is likely to become low pressure. Light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning are expected in many parts of Telangana due to low pressure, weather officials said. It will rain for two days. Light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning are expected in many parts of Telangana due to low pressure. It will rain for two days.



Authorities are advising people to be vigilant in the wake of the rain forecast. It is said that it is not auspicious to live in old houses and dilapidated buildings.