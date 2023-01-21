Telangana: Six killed and 5 injured in separate road mishaps

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, six people were killed and five injured in three separate road accidents in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Hyderabad.



In the first incident, four people were killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car that took place near Kotilingala between Yellandu and Mahabubabad on Friday night.

The victims were all photo and videographers who were proceeding to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for a pre-wedding shoot.

The car driver and two others died on the spot, while the fourth person succumbed at a hospital at Yellandu.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan and Shiva, both residents of Warangal; and Arvind and Ramu from Kamalpur of Hanamkonda district.

Randheer, who was injured, was admitted to Khammam hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In the another accident, a child was killed and three others were critically injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Yellandu mandal

The accident occurred when the car driver tried to avoid hitting a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Police shifted the injured to Yellandu hospital.

In the third incident, a motorist died and another sustained injuries after a truck mowed a bike down in Kukatpally on wee hours of Saturday.

The man identified as Vinod Kumar was travelling on a KTM bike with his friend Hemant Reddy when a tipper rammed into their bike at Metro Pillar No 822. "Vinod died on the spot while Hemanth sustained injuries," said Kukatpally police.

The police said that the rash driving was responsible for the gruesome mishap. A case was booked and the injured was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.