Telangana soaked in devotional fervour

Hyderabad: Theatmosphere resonated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as lakhs of devotees thronged Shiva temples across the State from the early hours of Sunday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Prominent Shiva temples witnessed a heavy rush, with devotees standing in long queues to perform abhishekams and offer special prayers.

At the famed Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Rajanna Sircilla district, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas Rao presented silk robes to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government. Special prayers were also offered at the Bhimeshwara Temple.

The Minister prayed for timely rains, abundant crops and the health and prosperity of the people of the state. Large numbers of devotees from various districts queued up since dawn for darshan of Rajanna.Grand celebrations marked the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple (Sri Rudreswara Swamy Temple) in Warangal.

Under the supervision of chief priests Gangu Upendra Sharma and Gangu Manikanta Sharma, a mass Rudrabhishekam was performed between 3.30 am and 4 am.

A Maha Rudrabhishekam was conducted during Lingodbhava at midnight, while the celestial wedding ceremony of Sri Rudreswara Swamy and Rudreshwari was held at 6.45 pm amid religious fervour.

Devotees began lining up from 5 am for abhishekams.Heavy footfall was also witnessed at Sri Someswara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Ramappa Temple, Sri Uma Maheswara Swamy Temple, Sri Someswara Lalitambika Temple, Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani Temple and Keesaragutta Temple, where special pujas and abhishekams were performed throughout the day.

Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha visited the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple and offered special prayers and abhishekam to Ramalingeswara Swamy. Speaking on the occasion, she expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Shiva would ensure peace, prosperity and happiness for all sections of society.

Across the state, temple premises remained packed as devotees observed fasts, and performed special rituals, marking the festival with devotion and spiritual fervour.