Telangana: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Approved Eatala Rajender’s Resignation

Former minister Eatala Rajender resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly this morning. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accepted the resignation and it is learned that the letter of resignation was handed over to the secretary of the assembly this morning after paying tributes at the Gun Park Martyrs' Stupa. In this context, the Speaker's office said that the speaker has approved the resignation of Huzurabad MLA.

For a few days now, Telangana politics has been revolving around Eetala. He has recently resigned from the TRS party and also resigned from his MLA post today. However, Speaker PocharamSrinivas approved his resignation as soon as he received the resignation letter. He completed the whole process just within 2 hours.

This morning, Eatala Rajender paid homage to the Martyrs' Stupa at Gun Park. He then went straight to the Speaker's office in the Assembly and handed over his resignation letter to the Secretary since the Speaker was not available. He resigned as an MLA submitting the letter in the Speaker's format. Later, the Assembly Secretary forwarded the letter to Speaker PocharamSrinivas which he affixed with a seal of approval as soon as it was presented to him.