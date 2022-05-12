Telangana SSC Exams Hall Tickets released, here is the link to download

The hall tickets for the Telangana SSC public examination were released on Thursday. Krishna Rao, director of government examinations said that the hall tickets have been sent to the respective schools and suggested that students appearing for the exams could obtain the hall tickets from school principals.



The Director also asserted that the Hall tickets will be available on the Department of Education website from today i.e May 12 and students can download hall tickets from the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.



It is known that the SSC examinations will be held in the state from May 23 to June 1. It is learned that extra half an hour has been allotted for this year's exams wherein the examination will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.



Earlier, the exams which were scheduled from May 11 to May 20 were postponed over the intermediate examination.



The authorities are gearing up for the conduction of the examination without any havoc as the tenth class exams were not held for the last two consecutive years due to the outbreak of coronavirus.