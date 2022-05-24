Telangana: SSC exams start on a smooth note

Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations commenced across 2,861 centres in the State on Monday. Exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported. Out of 5,09,275, around 5,03,041 students were present for first language paper.



According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Class 10th exams were held for the first time since 2019. In 2020, exams were cancelled three papers were conducted. As students could hardly attend physical classes this academic year, the government decided to conduct exams only for six papers instead of 11 papers. Exams are also conducted based on only 70 percent of the syllabus. Despite of all these initiatives many students allege that three hours fifteen minutes is not sufficient to complete the paper as they found the paper to be a bit lengthy.

Sainath, class 10th student who took the exam at Government High School, Jeedimetla, said, "First language paper that is Telugu was easy but as paper I and paper II are being clubbed, I could not complete paper on time and objective paper was distributed to us when just only 40 minutes were left for the exam to end."

R Geetha, a student who took the exam at Keyes High School, Secunderabad, said, "As the paper was lengthy, I could not complete the exam on time and could not attempt 10 marks question. Almost after two years, we are appearing for exams and this year we hardly attended physical classes."

"As students have lost writing practice by attending only online classes since the last two years, many representations were given to the Education department to increase the examination duration, but all fell on deaf ears," said a parent.

A Krishna Rao, director of government examinations, said, "Almost after two years exam we commenced the exams peacefully, as in 2020 and 2021 all the student were promoted by the government. Spot valuation will begin from June 2 and results are expected to declared by the last week of June."