Telangana SSC hall tickets released, exams from April 3

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for those appearing for regular, private, OSSC (Oriental Secondary School Certificate) and vocational SCC exams have been released on Friday.

The Directorate of Government Examinations issued the hall tickets for the students to download from the official website.

As per the TS SSC timetable, the exams will begin on April 3 and end on April 13.

Candidates appearing for the Telangana board exams will be able to check and download the admit card using their roll number and other credentials.

Upon downloading the Telangana Class 10 admit card, candidates are advised to check the time and other important details.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.