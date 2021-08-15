Telangana stands tall among the comity of States

Nizamabad: "Telangana today can stand tall among the comity of States," stated Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy, after hoisting the national flag at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday. He received police salute on the occasion.

Addressed with gathering, the Minister said, "Our policies towards reviving economy, handling corona pandemic and protecting environment have received universal acclaim."

The State had The Minister said the Telangana had overcome challenges during the course of our history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient State. It will overcome the challenges now facing with the characteristic determination and would come out stronger, he added.

The cultural activities organised by Tribal and Social Welfare Women departments, degree students, police department and others attracted all.

The Minister had released a cheque for Rs 10 crore provided by DRDA and MEPMA, for women self-help groups. He presented meritorious certificates to about 265 officers from various government departments, including police personnel, for their commendable services.

Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, District Panchayat Officer Jayasudha, District Medical Health Officer Dr Bala Narendra, District Hospital Superintendent Dr Pratimaraj, Bodhan Hospital Superintendent Dr Annapurna, District Agriculture Officer Govind, DCO Simhachalam, ZP CEO Govind, District Employment Officer Srinivas, Assistant Director Drugs Rajalakshmi, Industries Department District Manager Baburao, Fisherish AD Anjaneya Swamy, District BC Development Officer Ramesh, District SC Development Officer Shashikala, MEPMA PD Ramulu, RDOs Ravi, Rajeshwar, Srinivasan, DSO Venkateshwarlu, DM civil supplies Abhishek Singh, SC Corporation ED Ramesh, Additional DM&HO Dr Sudarshanam, etc. were among those who received letters of commendation.

District Collector Narayana Reddy, Police Commissioner Kartikeya, Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao, City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, MLC Rajeshwar, Urban MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh, Seventh Battalion Commandant Satya Srinivas, Additional DCP Usha Vishwanath, DCP Arvind Babu, Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Redco Chairman Aleem, Telangana University Vice Chancellor Ravindra Gupta, district officials, public representatives and people were present on the occasion.