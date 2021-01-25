Telangana State Equestrian body conducts 5th Annual General Body Meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA) held its 5th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), Aziz Nagar.



TSEA was formed in 2014 with an aim to train the youth of Telangana by conducting coaching camps and their participation in State, national and international level competitions.

Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy presented mementos to the children who won international and national level medals in 2019 and 2020. He also felicitated the coach and technical vice-president of TSE Dr K C S Reddy, who was veterinary officer & instructor of equestrian wing at Sardar Vallabai National Police Academy (NPA). President Col SL Reddy, Secretary Maj T Swamy and Dr K C S Reddy addressed the members and updated the activities, plans and achievements done over a period.

After his NPA services, Dr Reddy started training children and many participated and won the medals for Telangana State.Shashank Varma Kanumuriwas ranked 4th in the world in category for Dressage in 2021. He was selected by EFI ( Equestrian Federation of India) to represent INDIA in ASIAN YOUTH Equestrian Championships-2019 in Taiwan. Ananya Settipalli, Dhruv Kammili,Jaiveer Varma Kakarlapudi, Krishna Karthikeya Reddy Male, Krishna Sahithi Male, Maansi Reddy Singireddy, Mohammed Ayaan, Vatsankith Rama Varma Datla and Venkata SrisanthKalavacharla won several national level medals in the year 2019 and 2020 in Dressage and Show Jumping events in respective categories.