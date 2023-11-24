Telangana: State innovators set to ignite national stage

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) on Thursday announced that five innovators of Telangana will be representing the State at the People's Festival of Innovations.

This event is organised by the Grassroots Innovations Augmentation Network (GIAN), in collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in New Delhi from November 28 to December 2. This year's theme is ‘Scaling Innovations’ and it serves as a convergence platform for deep tech and grassroots innovators across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, animal health, farming machinery, natural resource management, environment, utilities, and clean energy.

According to TSIC officials, the innovators who are selected to represent our State are SK Rajalipasha ( for innovating safety alert helmet for the deaf and dumb), Alladi Prabhakar (for innovating health bed: multifunctional, aids diverse patients, enhances blind safety), Raju Mupparapu (for innovating power-saving street light control innovation), Tejaswi Velugapally and team (for innovating sustainable street vending solution, which reduces waste) M Gopal Singh (for innovating automated timer controls valves in agriculture and gas cylinders).

PFI 2023 provides them with a unique opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking ideas to a global audience, fostering high-impact engagements and creating awareness for a more inclusive and people-centric innovation culture.

Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said, “It is heartening to see innovators from Telangana making their mark on a national platform. Their contributions are vital to addressing real-world grassroots challenges, and PFI 2023 is providing a fitting stage to showcase their ingenuity and potential impact.”