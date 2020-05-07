Telangana State witnesses disciplined liquor sale

Hyderabad: Barring a few stray incidents of disturbances, Telangana authorities managed to sell liquor at majority of the licenced liquor outlets in a smooth and peaceful manner, despite the liquor lovers flooding the sale counters on the first day of opening of the wine shops on Wednesday across the state.



The TS Excise department succeeded in ensuring social distancing during liquor sales with the help of police in the major towns but failed to matain discipline by boozers at sale counters in some villages. Violation of social distancing and not adhering safety norms by the wine shops were reported at some parts of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal and Adilabad districts where liquor consumption is high.

In Hyderabad, adequate police forces were deployed at wine shops even before the shops opened at 10 am and managed to keep the surging crowd to buy liquor statehood shops in a disciplined manner. On the instructions of police, liquor lovers were seen standing in serpentine queues patiently. As a preventive measure , they were provided with masks and sanitizers in some areas.

Excise officials said that special teams were also formed to conduct surprise checks at the wine shops. The wine shop dealers were already asked to install CCTVs in the shop premises to monitor the crowd that comes to buy liquor from time to time.

A group of police officials were attached to state Excise department to address the issues like the maintenance of law and order and to see to it that the sale of liquor run in a smooth way.