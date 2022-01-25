Telangana: States can't dictate terms to Centre, says Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao has said that the State governments can't dictate terms to the Centre, on service rule amendments of the All-India Service (AIS) officers.

Questioning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said, "State governments have no role to intervene in the Centre amending the rules of the All-India Service (AIS) officers."

"The BJP refutes and rejects all accusations made against Modi and his government by the CM in his letter, as baseless and silly. The TRS supremo should know the difference between amending laws and amending service rules of the Central government employees.

The Centre does not need parliamentary bills or discussions to make executive decisions.

Rao asked how many amendments made by the CM, including the recent GO No.317, have been discussed in the State assembly?

"There's not even a violation of law or statute, leave alone the Constitution. Service rule amendments are routine government decisions," he said, adding, "it's unfortunate a second term

elected Chief Minister is worried that the entire State government and its administration will become unstable and chaotic if few officers are transferred to the Central Government on deputation.

He accused the CM of using a few IAS and IPS officers as his party members and extended family for many years. "That makes him clearly worried if they are transferred on deputation, his big secrets might not remain secrets anymore. Small issues can't be made big by blowing out of proportion writing big letters to the Prime Minister, Rao asserted.