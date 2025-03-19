Live
Telangana Strengthens Handloom Sector with ₹371 Crore Budget Allocation
The Telangana government has reaffirmed its commitment to the handloom and power loom sectors with a ₹371 crore budget allocation aimed at improving the livelihoods of weavers across the state.
Announcing the measures in the Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted key initiatives, including the establishment of yarn depots in Sircilla and Vemulawada, backed by a ₹50 crore corpus fund. The government has also released ₹37.49 crore this year under the 10% yarn subsidy scheme, clearing outstanding payments for power loom workers dating back to 2018.
A significant focus has been placed on the "Chenetha Abhaya Hastham" scheme, designed to provide financial security and welfare for weavers. This includes initiatives such as Telangana Netanna Podupu (Weavers’ Savings Fund), Telangana Netanna Bhadratha (Weavers’ Insurance), and Telangana Netanna Bharosa (Weavers’ Security).
To support local craftsmanship, the government has also decided to provide two high-quality sarees annually to 64.7 lakh women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ensuring that all production work is handled exclusively by Telangana’s weavers.
By prioritising local artisans and clearing long-pending dues, the state government is taking a crucial step towards strengthening the handloom industry, preserving traditional weaving skills, and improving the financial stability of thousands of families.