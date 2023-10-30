  • Menu
Telangana students make mark at Fistball Championship in Chennai

The Telangana students have made their mark at seventh senior national Fistball Championship 2023-24 At Dindigul in Chennai.

As part of the tournament, Telangana girls secures second position while boys secured 3rd position in Fistball Championship.







