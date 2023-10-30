Live
- US military bulk buys Japanese seafood to counter China ban
- TVS Motor logs Rs 536.55 crore PAT
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
Just In
Telangana students make mark at Fistball Championship in Chennai
Highlights
The Telangana students have made their mark at seventh senior national Fistball Championship 2023-24 At Dindigul in Chennai.
The Telangana students have made their mark at seventh senior national Fistball Championship 2023-24 At Dindigul in Chennai.
As part of the tournament, Telangana girls secures second position while boys secured 3rd position in Fistball Championship.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS