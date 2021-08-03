Telangana: Sub-inspector molests woman SI trainee in Warangal

A sub-inspector allegedly molested a dalit woman trainee SI here at Mahabubabad of erstwhile Warangal district. The trainee on Tuesday alleged that she was molested by Maripeda sub-inspector P Srinivas Reddy.



It is alleged that the SI took the trainee out on the pretext of a raid at the forest location and molested her on Monday night. The woman managed to escape from him and approached Warangal commissioner Tarun Joshi and lodged a complaint. It is also said that the sub-inspector has been harassing the victim on whatsapp.

The victim is under probation period as sub-inspector under Warangal commissionerate limits and has been attached to Maripeda police station.