Telangana TDP Gets New State President : Bakkani Narsimhalu Appointed

Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana TDP National President and former CM, has issued orders, stating that Bakkani Narasimhulu would be the New Telangana TDP president. He previously held position of MLA ,for Shad Nagar.



He also served as board member of Tirumala and Tirupati Devastahanams. Mr. Narsimhulu has good reputation in the party. everyone in the TDP party hailed the decision of the party. Congratulations have poured in, from several ministers.

Mr Narsimhulu spoke on the occasion, he stated that, he would do his best to strengthen the TDP in Telangana and revive the TDP in Telangana.

It is learned that the former Minister, L. Ramana, who was TDP state president earlier, resigned recently from his post and he has joined the ruling Party, TRS. As, the position was vacant, and the party was looking for suitable candidate for the above post and TDP now, have found a suitable candidate, Bakkani Narrsimhulu for the above position.