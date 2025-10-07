  • Menu
Telangana TDP leaders to meet AP CM Chandrababu over Jubilee Hills by-election

Telangana leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to meet party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at 7 pm today...

Telangana leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to meet party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at 7 pm today (Tuesday) to strategise for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. The Chief Minister is expected to direct the leaders to rally support for the alliance candidate. Upon his arrival from Naravaripalle, he will convene with the Telangana leaders at his residence in Undavalli.

In related news, the Chief Minister is also commemorating the first anniversary of the passing of his younger brother, Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. A memorial forest and an anniversary event have been established in Naravaripalle to honour his memory.

This morning, CM Chandrababu arrived at the Rangapet helipad near Naravaripalle before proceeding to his home in the region. Following participation in the anniversary programme, he is scheduled to return to the helipad in Rangampet and subsequently head back to Undavalli.

