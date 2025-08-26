Telangana teacher Maram Pavithra wins National Best Teacher Award

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride to Telangana, Maram Pavithra, a science teacher from Zilla Parishad High School, Penpahad, has been selected for the prestigious National Best Teacher Award 2025. She is the only teacher from Telangana to be chosen for this year’s honor, making her recognition even more special. Pavithra, known for her innovative teaching methods and relentless commitment to shaping young minds, was selected from among 150 applicants across the country.

This milestone comes after she was earlier recognized as the State’s Best Teacher in 2023, cementing her reputation as one of the most inspiring educators of the region.

The announcement was made by the Union Education Department, with the award scheduled to be conferred by the President of India at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5, marking the celebration of Teachers’ Day.

Her achievement has been hailed widely, with District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar, education officials, colleagues, and students expressing joy and pride. For the Suryapet district, this recognition is more than just an award it is a celebration of the spirit of teaching, dedication, and transformation that Pavithra embodies.

“Teachers are the backbone of society, and Pavithra’s journey proves that with passion and innovation, one can inspire generations,” remarked an education official. For the rural mandal of Penpahad, Pavithra’s honor stands as a beacon of hope and motivation, reaffirming the power of education in changing lives and communities.