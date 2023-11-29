Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam, represented by its secretary, on Tuesday filed a writ petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission, State Chief Electoral Officer and the Principal Secretary (GAD) to issue postal ballots to all employees / teachers, who are on election duty, as mandated by the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The petitioner submitted that nearly 3.3 lakh employees are deputed for election duty; about 1.6 lakhs employees opted for postal ballots to enable them to vote, but most have not yet been issued, thereby depriving them the right to vote.

An employee on election duty has to apply in form 12 with a copy of the appointment letter as proof of having been drafted for duty and photo copy of the EPIC.

Though an application has been submitted to the concerned RO, but as on today teachers and employees deputed on election duty have not received their postal ballots.

A representation has been submitted to the CEO on November 27, but till today no action has been taken; hence the writ.

The EC, the State CEO and the Principal Secretary GAD are the respondents in the petition. It will be heard by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Wednesday.