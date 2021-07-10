Telangana: Technology to boost aqua promised

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has come forward to help the aqua industry with technology, promising it to make the sector operations safer and help thefishermen community.

The association, which came up with various innovation projects like T consult, Covid Dawakhana in the health sector to early coders scheme for the State school children, is to help fishermen in their operation and make the aqua sector more sustainable.

As part of this initiative, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala met fishermen on the banks of the Krishna river and discussed with them on various issues they were facing.He discussed issue of crocodiles straying on shorelines a threat looming large for fisher folks and promised that the association will provide them life jackets as a first step towards dealing with the grave situation.

Sundeep later visited Sripada Vallabh temple on the riverbank near the Karnataka border and met locals and temple priests. Interacting with the locals, he said the place will be promoted as a spiritual centre and tourist spot with the help of IT industry and publicise it at various levels through TITA representatives abroad.

When a group of fishermen expressed apprehension of the ongoing Krishna river water row between AP and Telangana, he said that he will raise his voice for the rights of local people, like he did during the Telangana statehood movement.

TITA Narayanpet secretary G Shivashankar, TITA representatives Ramu, Muhammad Ilyas, Shravani Basaraj, Sowmya, Marri Srinivas, Prasad, Shravan were among those present.