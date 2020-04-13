Telangana: Telemedicine to serve people's healthcare needs

Mahbubnagar: With an aim to serve the healthcare needs of the people at their doorsteps, the Mahbubnagar district administration has launched telemedicine programme in the district on Sunday. Minister for Excise and Prohibition Srinivas Goud, District Collector S Venkat Rao and Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari formally launched the telemedicine control room at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister said they have decided to offer healthcare services through telephone to the people suffering with various ailments during the lockdown. Using this method, any person, who is in healthcare emergency, can call on 0854226670 and convey their problem to the officials at telemedicine control room. Then the officials will call the specialists doctor present at local primary healthcare centre or will coordinate with private doctors present in that area and make sure the patient gets early treatment, he explained.

The doctor will prescribe the medicine to the patient and after this, the patient again should call the telemedicine control room and inform the prescription details. As per the prescription, the authorities will procure medicines from local pharmacy and send the same to the patient's residence.

For this, the district administration has already put 26 specialist doctors at 24 government primary healthcare centres on alert and also roped in 43 private doctors. As many as 210 ANMs have been integrated to the telemedicine healthcare system in the district. Any person can avail the services round-the-clock on every day.

Indian Medical Association Mahbubnagar district president Rammohan said that the IMA came forward to provide services of specialists' doctors and also decided to provide three emergency ambulances to serve the people during the lockdown through Telemedicine services.