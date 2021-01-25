Telangana: Marked rise in night temperatures

Hyderabad: Normally known for chilly weather, Adilabad recorded the highest day temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The IMD bulletin listed the other hot spots as Mahbubnagar 33.2, Medak 33, Nizamabad 32.9, Ramagundam& Khammam 32.2 each, Nalgonda &Hanamkonda 32 each, Bhadrachalam& Hyderabad 31.6 each, 31.6, Dundigal 30.5, Hakimpet 30.2.



According to the bulletin, there was a marked rise in the night temperatures by 4.1 degrees Celsius or more some parts. They were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 deg C) in some parts and were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C) in some others. They were normal in many parts.

The lowest minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. Hyderabad registered 19.5 deg C. The night temperatures elsewhere in the State were: Hanamkonda, Khammam & Nizamabad 20 each, Mahbubnagar 19.1, Adilabad &Bhadrachalam 19 each, Nalgonda 18.4, Hakimpet&Ramagundam 17.8 each, Dundigal 17.1.

The forecast said the night temperatures in Hyderabad during January 25 and 30 would 18,18,19,19,19 and 19 respectively, with fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. On January 29 and 30 fog or mist would prevail. The day temperatures would be 32, 32, 32, 33, 33 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

