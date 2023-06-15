Telangana: Temperatures to rise along with heatwaves amid delay in Southwest Monsoon

Due to delayed arrival of monsoon in Telangana, temperatures are still rising and the weather department has warned that there is a possibility of severe heatwaves in many areas especially in Khammam, Mulugu, Komurabhim, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalagonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Bhupalpalli, Hanamakonda and Warangal districts.



It is also predicted that there is a possibility of light rain in many places on Thursday and Friday. The strong winds are blowing from the western direction in the state at low altitude.



On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 45.4 degree Celsius in Karimnagar district followed by 42.2 degrees Celsius in Khammam while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius in Medak.