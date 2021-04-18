Telangana: Temperatures to soar by 3 deg C

Hyderabad: The Met department has warned that the day temperatures on April 19 are likely to increase by two-three degrees Celsius at isolated pockets across the State. This follows the lack of rain and cloudy weather which were experienced during the last week.

The temperatures recently were down thanks mainly to thunderstorms lashing several districts of the State and subsequent cloudy weather. With no cyclonic circulation prevailing, the temperatures are set to rise once again, as was the case a fortnight back.

In keeping with the rising trend, the forecast of day temperatures for Hyderabad from April 19 to 24 is 38 degrees Celsius, with outlook of partly cloudy sky.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, dry weather prevailed over Telangana. The highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. The IMD bulletin said the day temperatures rose appreciably ranging from 2.1 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State.

They were normal in most parts, below normal in some parts and appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The other day temperatures recorded in the State were: Nalgonda 40.5, Medak 39.6, Nizamabad 39.3, Ramagundam 39, Khammam 38.6, Bhadrachalam 38, Dundigal 37.6, Mahbubnagar 37.3, Hyderabad 37.2, Hakimpet & Hanamkonda 36.5 each.