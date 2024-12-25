Live
Telangana TET 2024 Hall Tickets Available Tomorrow: Download Now
Telangana TET 2024 Hall tickets will be available for download starting December 26. Exams begin January 2, 2025. Check exam dates, timings, and how to download hall tickets
The hall tickets for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 will be available for download from tomorrow, December 26. Exams will start on January 2, 2025, and end on January 20, 2025.
How to Download Hall Tickets:
1. Visit one of these websites:
- https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in
- https://tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/
2. Click on "Download TET Hall Tickets(II) 2024.
3. Enter your date of birth and registration details.
4. Click Submit to download your hall ticket.
5. Print your hall ticket for exam entry.
Exam Dates:
- Paper-1: January 8, 9, 10, and 18, 2025
- Paper-2: January 2, 5, 11, 12, 19, and 20, 2025
Exam Timings:
- Morning: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
- Afternoon: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Application Details:
- Total applicants: 2,48,172
- Paper-1: 71,655 applicants
- Paper-2: 1,55,971 applicants
For Queries:
Contact the helpdesk at: 91 7075028882/ 91 7075028885
(Available until February 5, 2025)
Results Date:
Results announced on: February 5, 2025
Syllabus:
The syllabus for all 15 papers is available on the official website:
https://tgtet2024.aptonline.in/
Note: The syllabus remains the same as last year.