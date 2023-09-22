  • Menu
Telangana: Thatikonda Rajaiah extends support the BRS candidate in St. Ghanpur

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Station Ghanpur MLA Rajaiah has declared his full support for Kadiam Srihari's candidature and expressed his commitment to work for the party's victory. This announcement came after a meeting between Rajaiah, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy MLC, and other senior party leaders at Pragati Bhavan.

During the meeting, Minister KTR assured MLA Rajaiah that the party would support him and provide him with a suitable position. Kadiam Srihari, the party's MLA candidate, expressed gratitude to Rajaiah for his complete support.

Earlier, Rajaiah expressed his displeasure over denial of ticket and went on to make controversial statements.

